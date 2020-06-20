Kindly Share This Story:

…Visit villages as they seek continuous intervention

In communities across Nigeria and especially in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, a new and proactive campaign may have commenced to bridge the social gap of awareness on the relative challenges created from the lack of basic amenities, the daily struggles faced by Nigerians in accessing infrastructural benefits, as well as the direction of action needed to effectively manage the economic problems which the lockdown may have created.

In this view, a community outreach program tagged “Citizens Supporting Citizens”, has visited Zhiko, a community, bordering Niger state and Saburi 1village, both in the FCT.

Poised with the vision of creating hope, touching lives, educating people in remote areas and ensuring that underprivileged societies receive infrastructural interventions, Mr. Benson Samuel and Vivian Oduah Co-founded Citizens Supporting Citizens community outreach program.

During their recent visit to Zhiko, a very remote community in FCT, the co-Founder, Vivian Oduah, expressed concerns at the economic challenges which the Covid19 pandemic may have impacted on the wellbeing of underprivileged persons in the community, as they distributed palliatives, which included facemasks, foodstuffs and disinfectants to support them. The people were also educated in some basic areas that could help make their lives healthier, especially for the ageing population and children.

According to reports garnered, it was quite an adventurous task trying to locate Zhiko community, as there wasn’t any good or motorable road network to the remote village. On reaching the village, the Team of CSC paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Zhiko Community, HRH Bulus K. Wakili.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief of Zhiko, the Secretary of the Palace, Mr. Philip Yohanna appreciated the CSC Team and commended them for extending such love and care to the people of Zhiko, he thanked them and prayed for God’s blessing upon them. He also took them to the households of very impoverished homes and showed them all the areas of infrastructural dilapidation and challenges which community is faced with.

In another visit by Members of Citizen Supporting Citizens community outreach program, they arrived at Saburi 1 Village in FCT, but was indeed disappointed at the level of development, dilapidated infrastructures and sufferings which the people struggle through everyday. During the visit, Mr. Benson Samuel, a co-Founder of CSC, who was emotionally disturbed expressed worries. He stated that it was a shame to have such communities still existing in Nigeria, the so-called giant and Africa and in Abuja, the federal capital of Nigeria.

Mr. Benson and the entire CSC team have called on philanthropists, individuals, NGOs, local institutions, international organizations and even government bodies to explore the channels and findings of CSC through their community outreach programs to communities across Nigeria, by touching the lives of those who are really in need. He had earlier noted that CSC maybe unable to afford or shoulder all the responsibilities of people across the several communities and villages which would continue to visit.

