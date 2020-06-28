Chinmark Group reaffirms commitment to MSMEs in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

…Opens Lagos office

By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s real estate firm, Chinmark Group has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

This is came even as the company commences full operation in Lagos State. Chinmark Group, is a Civil Engineering Outfit that also undertake business transactions and every activity that streams wealth legally.

The company have visible presence in Nigeria, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Japan, China, Ghana, Gambia, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Canada, Germany, amongst others.

Speaking during the opening of its Lagos branch, the President/Chairman of the company, Marksman Chinedu, stated that, Chinmark is set to partner with MSMEs in the South West region of the country.

He also noted that the company is set to breathe a new life in the region economy.

“We are set to collaborate with MSMEs in the region to offer loans at a very low interest rate and other management consulting services to dwindling businesses.

“Chinmark is out to touch lives across sectors with its cutting edge technology and human resources.

“We are open to partner with farmers in the whole chain of their businesses as well as budding entrepreneurs to make them stand out despite the economic challenges in the world, we also supply state- of- the- art hospital equipment, transport services and consulting services,”

“Chinmark looks at fixing housing and other construction challenges, although, government must support the real estate sector by putting in place infrastructure like roads and electricity while private investors like us explore same for the good of all,” Chinedu added.

On her part, Ezinne Happiness, Lagos branch manager, said: “The company will bankroll any feasible and viable proposals /ideas or going concern especially from young people

“Chinmark Academy has been designed for individuals and corporate bodies to explore and get their businesses reanimated.

“We look forward to opening five branches in Lagos to accommodate the enormous businesses who would plug into what we are offering, we have been doing it over the years beyond the shores of Nigeria and will do even greater here,” she added.

