Chicharito slams Moyes over ‘error’ that ‘still haunts’ Man United

Javier Hernandez thinks Man Utd made the wrong decision in hiring David Moyes to be Sir Alex Ferguson’s successor with his appointment “still haunting” the club.

Man United have struggled to hit the heights of Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign since he left in 2013 with Moyes the first manager to attempt to carry on Scot’s legacy.

Moyes lasted less than a year at the helm after being appointed on a six-year deal, with the club finishing seventh – their lowest-ever Premier League finish.

And Hernandez wasn’t surprised Moyes only lasted months with the former Everton boss too “stubborn” to succeed.

“To be honest, we didn’t have anything personal – Moyes and myself – but it was a mistake that they took him,” Hernandez told Rio Ferdinand on FIVE.

“It was a mistake. That was the first mistake that it’s still haunting – not because of him, he’s not a bad manager, but they thought they were going to take the replacement of the boss, of Sir Alex so quick. It’s impossible!

“Not until now. Even Guardiola and Klopp and Mourinho are not at the level of Sir Alex yet. They’re on the way trying to get there. Or Cruyff, those kinds of managers. They’re not there but they’re trying to achieve that.

“That changed some United careers that could have been better. Rafael, myself, Welbeck, Fabio, too – a lot of players that we need to go away to play.”

When asked if Man Utd got rid of them too quickly, Hernandez replied: “Yeah, definitely.

“Look, another thing. They brought David Moyes. It’s not about being a good or a bad coach or his ideas – I’m not going to question that.

“The problem is, I don’t understand how it’s possible that you’re not that humble or not clever enough to maintain or at least half of what you’re succeeding, the way he was doing it because he’s the greatest of all time.

“That’s why he lasted the seven months he lasted. He was so stubborn and he didn’t have that adaptability and that growth acceptance. You need to grow to be in United.”

Football 365

Vanguard

