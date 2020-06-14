Chelsea hand Kepa ultimatum, eye Southampton shot stopper

Kindly Share This Story:

Chelsea will reportedly make a move for Southampton keeper Fraser Forster, as Frank Lampard continues to rebuild his squad, according to reports.

The Blues are first working on completing the formalities of the Timo Werner deal, as the RB Leipzig striker is set to join for £53million.

Lampard will then look to strengthen his goalkeeping options.

It was earlier reported that Kepa Arrizabalaga has nine games to save his Chelsea career, with Nick Pope and Andre Onana named as potential targets to replace him

The Spaniard has had a turbulent Chelsea career after moving to the Premier League in a record-breaking £72million deal in 2018.

He was dropped midway through the season by Lampard after a string of errors, returning to the lineup shortly before the coronavirus pandemic brought the league to a halt.

And Football Insider claim Chelsea are also interested in Forster, who has been on loan at Celtic from Southampton this season.

The Scottish champions are thought to be keen to make the move permanent, but Forster could be tempter by a move to Stamford Bridge.

