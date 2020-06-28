Buraimoh: Transforming Amuwo Odofin, three years on

Kindly Share This Story:

By Alex Kola Folorunso

Given the mountain of works in all sectors in Amuwo Odofin Local Government, the perception of a few pessimists when Engineer Valentine Buraimoh emerged as Executive Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government, was “Can anything good come out of Israel?” They cited Dr. Buraimoh’s gentle mien, which they believed did not fit into the mould of a performer.

Valo, the Mayor, or the Number One, as he is fondly called by his numerous admirers, has been working round the clock in several sectors. He also initiated new policies to raise the ante in the development of the local government and redefine grass-roots governance since he took oath of office on July 22, 2017.

Immediately he assumed duties, he hit the ground running by embarking on a lot of policy reforms and within the first year in office, he has brought finesse, dynamism and purpose to governance in grass roots. Little wonder then, his administration has increased the tempo of socio- economic and infrastructural developments in Amuwo Odofin Local Government. Within the said period, the government has raised the stake to Olympian heights, with verifiable developmental and people – driven projects dotting the nooks and crannies of the council area.

Aside harnessing the potentials of party leaders of his ruling All Progressives Congress in Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Buraimoh has also measured up in the areas of giving total dignity, respect and loyalty to the ruling party, an attribute adjudged to his penchant for party supremacy and patriotism as a servant-leader. He is also keeping to the tenets of the party manifestos and programmes in the execution of his functions as the executive chairman of the local government.

Another striking area of Buraimoh is his harmonious working relationship with the staff and political functionaries of the council. There have been unparalleled co-cordial relations between the executive and legislative arms of the government. The council chairman has given priority to the enhancement of staff welfare and strengthening of harmonious working relationships among the workers in the local government.

Since the local government area picked entertainment as one of its focus, his administration sponsored the Miss Africa World pageant, where Queen Uche Umeagukwu emerged in 2018. This singular event promoted socio- cultural ties and tourism among youths in the local government as well as attracting investors into the local government.

The one – year of his administration has thus witnessed massive construction and infrastructural revamping. Chief among these were reconstruction of sections of 4th Avenue, 1st Avenue , 11 Roads and spot patching of 3rd Avenue Roads, all in Festac Town and Agidimo Road at Mile 2, Amuwo.

Recall that before now, the roads had been in bad shape. Festac Link Bridge was repaired and so many potholes were fixed.

On environmental performances, within the first year, the present administration cleared the drainage at 11 Road and buffer zone, 2nd Avenue, Festac Town. and so many other community – related improvements. There was evacuation of refuse black spots on Durbar Road, Mile 2, Amuwo; Gani Adams Road in Abule- Ado and Circular Road, Mile 2, Amuwo, Lagos among others.

Generally, the administration has been fantastic in the area of Primary Health Care delivery service, excellent in primary education, exemplary in environmental sustainability, marvellous in infrastructural development, tremendous in youths and women empowerment, and a whole lot more.

All these are pointers to the readiness and commitment of a credible government at the grass roots.

Security of lives and properties of the citizenry of Amuwo Odofin have been paramount to the Buraimoh – led administration and in this regards, he stepped up anti- cultism campaign and security awareness in schools and re – invented the educational system in the council.

Continuing on infrastructural face lift in Amuwo Odofin Local Government, the Buraimoh – led administration constructed six (6) blocks of classrooms at Unity Primary Schools, Mile 2 and also renovated a number of primary schools in the local government.

Having detailed a few of the executive chairman’s achievements, foremost, in his first 365 days in office, the last subsequent two years have been remarkable. It was indeed pragmatic years with governance by sustainable development goals, the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all in Amuwo Odofin Local Government.

