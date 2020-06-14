Breaking News
Breaking: Wike meets with Obaseki in Rivers as defection rumour thickens

Godwin Obaseki

By Emmanuel Okogba

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State is currently meeting with the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike even as rumour thickens that the former is set to switch to the Peoples Democratic Party to seek a second term in office.

Sharing photos from the meeting on his twitter handle, Wike wrote “With H.E Godwin Obaseki at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.”


Details soon…

