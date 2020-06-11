Breaking: Senate confirms Dongban-Mensem as Appeal Court President

Kindly Share This Story:

Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem has been confirmed as the President of the Court of Appeal, by the ninth senate. The senate had yesterday promised to confirm her today.

Disclosing the intention of the senate to honour the request and fast track the confirmation, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan said the decision became imperative to prevent a possible constitutional crisis in the Judiciary.

Lawan explained that it had to make the intervention to forestall eruption of a constitutional crisis in the country, particularly in the judicial arm of government.

The President of the Senate who explained that since the Senate would adjourn for two weeks on Thursday in commemoration of its one year anniversary of the Ninth Assembly, it was important to confirm the nominee before the break.

The decision is apparently to prevent emergence of a vacuum in the Appellate Court, as the tenure of Dongban-Mensem in acting capacity will soon expire.

His words: “we are adjourning tomorrow (Thursday) for two weeks, by the grace of God, to celebrate our one year anniversary. And there could easily be a constitutional crisis if we don’t carry out the exercise of confirmation before we leave tomorrow.

“This is clearly omitted in the Order Paper, and we find it necessary to consider it so that our Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters is able to do the screening today.

“Then tomorrow (today), we can receive and consider the report in order to ensure that we don’t leave anything as important as that undone.”

