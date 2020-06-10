Breaking: Secondus in marathon meeting with PDP senate caucus 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

NATIONAL Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus is at the moment holding a marathon meeting with the PDP Senate Caucus.

Secondus came to the venue of the meeting, 022, Senate Wing at 2.20 pm with other members of the National Working Committee, NWC.

Also read:

The meeting which has PDP Senators also in attendance is presently ongoing and a closed one.

The meeting may not be unconnected with moves to reconcile with the Senators, following some level disagreement and grievances.

Details later…

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: