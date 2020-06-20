BREAKING: Rivers APC sends replacement for Giadom

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
ABUJA: The Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has written the National Working Committee NWC indicating its resolve to fill the office of the Deputy National Secretary.
The Hilliard Eta-led NWC had earlier declared the office vacant, saying its occupant, Chief Victor Giadom had resigned to contest in the 2019 general elections.
Details later…
Kindly Share This Story:
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.