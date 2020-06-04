BREAKING: Reps oppose castration as punishment for rapists

Kindly Share This Story:

Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives on Thursday rejected an amendment seeking to castrate rapists.

The prayer was sponsored by Rep. James Faleke (APC-Lagos).

The House, during plenary, considered and approved a motion seeking severe penalties against worsening cases of rape in the country. the rising cases of rape in the country.

But a majority of lawmakers shot down the prayer, as Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila put it to a voice vote.

Details later…

Vanguard

