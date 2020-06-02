Breaking News
BREAKING: Police arrest person of interest in murder of Uwa Omozuwa

1:07 pm
By Perez Brisibe

ONE person has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 100-level microbiology student of the University of Benin, UNIBEN, Uwaila Vera Omozuwa.

Confirming the arrest on her twitter handle, @abikedabiri, chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa said the arrest was facilitated through the thumbprint of the suspect on the fire extinguisher use in attacking the victim.

She said: “Vera Omozuwa: Police arrest suspect linked to the murder of UNIBEN student.

“According to the spokesman of Edo Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, the suspect was arrested after the fingerprint on the fire extinguisher she was attacked with was examined.

#JusticeForUwa.”

Vanguard

