(BREAKING) LG Polls: Taraba declares 3 days Public Holiday

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Taraba State government has declared Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as public holidays to ensure residents of the state participate fully in the exercise.

This was contained in a statement issued in the early hours of today by Chief Press Secretary to Governor Darius Ishaku, Hassan Mijinyawa.

According to the statement, “the work free days are from Monday, 29 June 2020 to Wednesday, 1st of July, 2020.

“This is to enable civil servants in the state to travel to their respective wards and vote during the forthcoming local government elections.

“The governor also urged people of the state to be orderly, law abiding and conduct themselves peacefully while discharging their civic responsibilities.”

Meanwhile, 17 political parties will be participating fully in the June 30 LG Polls.

This is with the exception of the state’s leading opposition party, All Progressive Congress, APC, who have decided to boycott the exercise.

A coalition of Civil Society Organisation under the aegies of Eyes On Democracy of Nigeria, EDON, have also activated a civil society situation room to ensure that the election is free, fair and credible.

State Chairman of EDON, Muktar Madaki in a statement Monday morning, explained that a comprehensive report about the electoral process would be made available to the public after the election.

According to the statement, “we have been observing the preparations by Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission, TSIEC, and we are so far satisfied with their preparations.

“It now behooves on the people to troop out in large numbers to exercise their franchise as responsible citizens.

“We are also calling on security agencies to be civil during the conduct of the election and operate within the ambit of their engagement in regards to electoral matters.

“We also call of TSIEC to ensure the election is credible, free and fair.”

Vanguard repots that the state LG election is billed to hold on June 30, 2020.

