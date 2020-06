Kindly Share This Story:



Arogbonlo Israel

Property worth millions of naira has been destroyed Sunday night at Ọba ńlá area of Akure, the capital city of Ondo state as a result of fire outbreak.

The fire, it was gathered was caused by the mini gas station located in the area.

According to an eyewitness account, many houses and shops were torched and destroyed completely.

As at the time of filing this report, no firefighters have been seen.

Vanguard

