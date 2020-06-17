Vanguard Logo

[BREAKING] Edo governorship: Obaseki in meeting with Secondus, Wike, Tambuwal others

Edo governorship: Obaseki in meeting with Secondus, Wike, Tambuwal others
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

By Dapo Akinrefon

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State is currently meeting with some governors elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to firm up his defection to the party.

Vanguard was reliably informed by a top PDP official that Governor Obaseki is meeting with the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus; governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Nyesome Wike (Rivers) and other top PDP leaders, in Abuja.

ALSO READ: Breaking: Wike meets with Obaseki in Rivers as defection rumour thickens

Though the details of Obaseki’s meeting with Secondus and others were not disclosed, Vanguard, however, gathered that the meeting was to pave way for Governor Obaseki’s entry into the PDP to actualise his second term ambition, having been disqualified by All Progressives Congress, APC.

