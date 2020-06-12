[BREAKING] Edo 2020: APC screening committee disqualifies Obaseki

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
The All Progressive Congress (APC) screening committee has disqualified the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, and two others from participating in the Edo Governorship election.
Obaseki according to the screening committee was unfit to qualify on the grounds that his HSC and NYSC certificates are defective.
More details coming…
