[BREAKING] Edo 2020: APC screening committee disqualifies Obaseki

3:32 pm
Godwin Obaseki

The All Progressive Congress (APC) screening committee has disqualified the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, and two others from participating in the Edo Governorship election.

Obaseki according to the screening committee was unfit to qualify on the grounds that his HSC and NYSC certificates are defective.

More details coming…

 

