BREAKING: Appeal Court upholds Oshiomhole’s suspension as APC Chairman

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, on Tuesday, affirmed the suspension of the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, by his Ward.

In a unanimous judgement, a three-man panel of justices of the appellate court held that the appeal Oshiomhole lodged to challenge his suspension lacked merit.

Justice Mohammed Lamido, who delivered the lead verdict, dismissed the appeal and affirmed the decision of an Abuja High Court that earlier validated Oshiomhole’s suspension by his ward in Edo State.

Details coming.

Vanguard

