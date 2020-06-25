Breaking: APC NEC dissolves National Working Committee

Kindly Share This Story:

…Buni emerges Chairman Caretaker/Convention Committee

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The National Executive Committee, NEC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has dissolved the National Working Committee, NWC of the party.

NEC has also appointed the Yobe State Governor, Mai Malla Buni as the Chairman, Caretaker /Convention Committee

Governor Buni, who was the former Secretary of the APC was sworn-in by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

President Muhammadu Buhari at the NEC advised that all litigations in the party should stop.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

