Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: APC names Ajimobi Acting National Chairman

On 11:04 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
BREAKING: APC names Ajimobi Acting National Chairman
Abiola Ajimobia ajimobi 

By Omeiza Ajayi

The National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has named Sen. Abiola Ajimobi as its acting National Chairman.

The development followed Tuesday’s affirmation of the suspension of the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

The party in a late statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said it has received the news indicating the Appeal Court has upheld the suspension of the Party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by an FCT High Court pending the determination of the substantive suit.

“Guided by advice from the Party’s legal department in line with the provisions of Section 14.2. (iii) of the Party’s constitution, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Sen. Abiola Ajimobi will serve as the Party’s Acting National Chairman.

“According to Section 14.2. (iii),of the APC constitution, the Deputy National Chairman, North/South “Shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone”, the NWC stated.

END

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!