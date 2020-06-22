Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: APC inaugurates Boms to replace Giadom

On 12:32 pmIn Newsby
By Omeiza Ajayi

The National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, has inaugurated Worgu Boms as its Act ng Deputy National Secretary.

The inauguration which was conducted on Monday morning followed the declaration of vacancy by 16 of the present 20-member NWC which said Chief Victor Giadom was no longer their Deputy National Secretary having resigned to participate in the last general elections as a deputy Governorship Candidate in River State.

Details later…

