Breaking: APC dissolves National Working Committee

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE National Executive Committee, NEC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has dissolved the National Working Committee, NWC of the party.

NEC has also appointed the Yobe State Governor, Mai Malla Buni as the Chairman, Caretaker /Convention Committee

Governor Buni, who was the former Secretary of the APC was sworn-in by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

President Muhammadu Buhari at the NEC advised that all litigations in the party should stop.

READ ALSO: Buhari presides over APC Emergency NEC

Following the recommendation of President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been dissolved. Details to come… — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) June 25, 2020

BREAKING: The National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC has been dissolved, the decision has just been taken at the ongoing Party’s NEC Meeting. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) June 25, 2020

JUST IN: Governor of Yobe State, H.E Mai Mala Buni has just been appointed as the chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC)’s caretaker committee and extraordinary national convention. Details later. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) June 25, 2020

More details soon…

Kindly Share This Story: