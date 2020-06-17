Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: APC crisis: Hilliard Eta takes over as Ag. Chairman, names Uzodinma Edo Primary Election Chair

Mr  Ntufam Hilliard Eta

The Eta-led National Working Committee also declared as vacant the office of the Deputy National Secretary of the party, Chief Victor Giadom.

Details later…

