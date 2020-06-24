BREAKING: APC Crisis: Ajimobi-led NWC boycotts NEC meeting

Kindly Share This Story:

Says, Buhari blackmailed, ill-advised into accepting meeting proposal

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Sen. Abiola Ajimobi-led National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has announced a boycott of Thursday’s meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee NEC, describing it as illegal.

The NWC members stated this on Wednesday night after a meeting at the national secretariat of the party.

They said President Muhammadu Buhari must have been ill-advised or blackmailed into accepting the proposal for the meeting.

The statement was signed by the National Vice Chairman, South South, Hilliard Eta who is standing in for Sen. Ajimobi. The second signatory was the acting National Secretary of the party, Arc. Waziri Bulama.

The statement reads; “We wish to unequivocally state that members of the National Working Committee NWC believe that the President was offered wrong advice or blackmailed into lending his weighty office to the illegality of the National Executive Committee meeting purportedly convened by one Victor Giadom on 25th June, 2020.

“We hereby respectfully implore Mr. President to kindly avail himself with facts of the matter regarding the impasse presently experienced by the Party so as to guide him in his assessment of the matter because we are sure that the President if properly advised, would come to the conclusion that the meeting convened by Chief Victor Giadom bothers on illegality and criminality.

“The National Working Committee NWC regrets to turn down the invitation to the illegal and unconstitutional National Executive Committee NEC convened by Chief Victor Giadom.

“We believe that attending such a meeting will amount to embracing illegalities and turning a blind eye to the infractions on the Constitution of our great Party”.

