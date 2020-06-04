Bishop Sam Zuga to give free fertilizers to farmers in Adamawa, three other states

Kindly Share This Story:

Intensifying efforts to accomplish his missions and vision 0202-2020, Bishop Dr. Sam Zuga, popularly known as Jehovah’s Field Marshal has again made provisions to better the lives of beneficiaries of Samzuga Foundation’s free medical treatment who are farmers from Adamawa, Gombe, Benue and Kogi States.

The enlisted farmers are to receive fertilizer free of charge from the Bishop this planting season of 2020.

According to the highly respected cleric, “this has become necessary because, activities are not going on as a result of lockdown in Nigeria. Many farmers will find it difficult to get fertilizer because of economic crisis.

Secondary, the conventional fertilizer farmers have been using is the reason why we find it difficult to export our farm produce. If we really need to make money through Agricultural products, we must change our fertilizing process. That is why I introduced supernatural fertilizer which farmers have been enjoying the efficacy since 2014.

People that are interested in getting this supernatural fertilizer should click on the link (https://samzuga.aidaform.com/free-fertilizer) the learned farmers should help the unlearned farmers to fill the form with accurate address and phone number to receive the free supernatural fertilizer.”

This latest gesture is coming shortly after Bishop Sam Zuga officially launched two social media Apps; Samzuganet and Samzuga Chat which boosts of better features than Facebook and WhatsApp respectively, has been made available on all platforms and devices.

In addition, it is also important to note that Bishop Dr Sam Zuga benevolently gave out a brand new car to his best staff during the lockdown and hundreds of thousands were as well given to other staff members in appreciation for their hard work during the lockdown.

Vanguard

