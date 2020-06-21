Bayero University loses Deputy Vice Chancellor, Haruna Wakili

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Bayero University, Kano, Professor Haruna Wakili is dead. He died at the age of 60 years.

The University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello confirmed the death in a statement by its Secretary, Information and Publication, Comrade Lamara Garba.

He said the deceased died on Saturday morning at the National Hospital, Abuja after a protracted illness and the funeral prayer will hold in his home town, Hadejia in Jigawa State, tomorrow Sunday, 21st June 2020 at 9:00 am at the Emir’s Palace.

According to the statement, “The Vice-Chancellor on behalf of the council, the Senate, Management, staff and students of the University wishes to express heartfelt condolences to the members of his immediate family, the Emir of Hadejia, government and the people of Jigawa State and the entire members of the university community on this great loss.

“The late Professor Wakili was a one-time Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology in Jigawa State (2009-2015) and also a Director of the University’s Centre for Democratic Studies (Mambayya House), before his appointment as DVC (Administration) in 2018.

“Professor Haruna Wakili was born in June 1960 at Rumfa Quarters of Hadejia town in Jigawa State. He attended Government Teachers Collage Dutse where he obtained his Grade II Certificate in 1980.

“He proceeded to Bayero University, Kano for his degree programme which he graduated in 1985 and emerged as the best graduating student in history, thereby winning the Professor M.A Al-Hajj memorial prize and also received the Professor Michael Crowder prize for the best graduating student in modern history.

“Professor Haruna Wakili got his Masters Degree in History in 1989 from the same University and his PhD in History in 1998. In 2004, he went to the New York University in USA for a certificate in American History.

“He joined the services of the University on 14th June 1990 as an Assistant Lecturer at the History

Department. Professor Wakili, until his appointment as Commissioner, was the Head of Department of History of the Bayero University.

“He was on record the only one to serve twice (at different times) as Director Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Studies, Mambayya House, Bayero University Kano.

“He was appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration on 4th October 2018.

“He has numerous publications to his credit. He co-authored some and edited many others as well as made

many presentations at conferences and seminars.

“His doctoral thesis was on the phenomenon of riots and revolts in Kano-Nigeria.

“He had done considerable work on ethnoreligious and communal conflicts in North-western Nigeria,” the statement however reads.

