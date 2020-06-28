Kindly Share This Story:

AXA Mansard Insurance plc, a member of AXA, a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, has announced its commitment to promote environmental protection awareness as it joined the world to celebrate World Environment Day 2020.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5th every year. The theme for this year’s celebration was: ‘Time for Nature,’ with a focus on its role in providing the essential infrastructure that supports life on Earth and human development.

In a statement, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc., Mr. Kunle Ahmed, said, “At AXA Mansard, we aim to reduce the environmental impact of our operations through the management of energy, paper and water consumption as well as reducing our overall emissions and waste.

“AXA Mansard, therefore, reiterates its commitment to reduce our energy consumption through a focus on energy efficiency solution that optimizes emissions in our buildings, reduces office paper consumption and minimises the use of paper for our marketing and distribution activities whenever allowed by local requirements and regulators.

“To reduce our water consumption in all AXA Mansard’s facilities will reduce the emissions derived from our business travel by minimizing the number of long-distance trips of our employees, thereby stimulating the use of alternative means of communication”.

According to Ahmed, to support the implementation of these commitments, AXA Group has developed specific policies and guidelines applicable to the whole Group.

He noted that “Protecting the environment is a major step towards protecting the well-being of people and all living creatures. As we celebrate World Environment Day, we must all take conscious steps to reduce activities that impact the environment negatively and protect the world we live in.”

