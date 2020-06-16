Atiku Abubakar mourns Prof. Akinkugbe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the death of Nigeria’s foremost educationist and medical professional, Professor Emeritus Oladipupo Akinkugbe who died on Monday at the age of 86.

In a statement by the Atiku Media Office, the former Vice President described the death of the Professor of Medicine as a huge loss to the body of medical professionals in Nigeria and indeed the world.

Atiku recalls Akinkugbe as one of the earlier generations of Vice-Chancellors of the both University of Ilorin and the Ahmadu Bello University, noting that his footprints in medical research, which made him a household name in the pantheon of leaders in medical research and his invaluable administrative acumen would remain indelible.

“The loss of Professor Akinkugbe is a huge loss to our dear country. The late Professor was an excellent ambassador of Nigeria’s intellectual greatness. We would certainly miss him and his work both as an academician and administrator. His legacies will remain indelible in the sands of time,” the statement read in part.

The former Vice President, who is also an alumnus of the Ahmadu Bello University recalls the many giant strides of Akinkugbe as Vice-Chancellor of the institution, remarking that “the solid foundation he laid is the strength behind the greatness of the prestigious university.”

He prayed to God to accept the soul of the deceased, who was an illustrious son of Ondo State and also for his family and associates – especially the global community of medical professionals – to have the fortitude to bear the loss.

