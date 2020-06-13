Breaking News
Aajiirebi co-host, Fagboyo, lands endorsement deal with Lagos based real estate firm

Bamidele Fagboyo

Bamidele Fagboyo, co-host of a Yoruba language magazine breakfast show, Aajiirebi, on Thursday was unveiled by a Lagos based real estate firm as its new brand ambassador.

Expressing his joy at the deal which was reported to be worth millions of naira and a land, the TV host assured the management that he would use his brand to push the company’s image to the public.

The Nollywood actor, Fagboyo, described the deal as a “birthday present“ as the date coincided with his birthday.

Speaking at the unveiling, the representative of the real estate firm, Crispin Homes Properties Limited, Mrs Folake Ojomo Odusanya expressed confidence that the company’s alliance with Fagboyo will be of mutual benefit and profit.

Fagboyo, the new brand ambassador of Crispin’s Goshen Estate is famous for his roles in Yoruba movies as a ruthless lover with specialty in breaking ladies’ hearts.

However, beyond the screen, he has been reported to be a good family man, with a successful marriage of more than 17 years.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

