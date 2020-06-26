Armed robber kills colleague during operation in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

A suspected armed robber was reportedly shot dead by his colleague during a failed operation in Okitipupa council area of Ondo state.

Vanguard was informed that the hoodlums had robbed a lady of N60,000 at a Point of Sale (POS) centre in the town.

But while the robbers were trying to escape with their loot on a motorcycle, the lady attendant that was robbed raised an alarm and people nearby pursued them.

One of the suspects sensing that the surging crowd would soon catch up with him shot into the air to disperse them, but one of the bullet he released reportedly hit and shattered the skull of his colleague identified as Kehinde.

Acting on a tip-off, police detectives, who stormed the scene after the incident, recovered the corpse of the deceased robber.

Items recovered according to police sources include a gun, a bag containing money snatched from the attendant and the cloth belonging to the other suspect who escaped.

The corpse of the suspect has been deposited at the morgue of the Okitipupa Specialist hospital by the police detectives.

Police image maker Tee Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident and said that the fleeing suspect would soon be apprehended.

