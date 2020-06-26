Breaking News
Translate

Armed robber kills colleague during operation in Ondo

On 5:16 amIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19 Death rises to four in Ondo, cases 28

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

A suspected armed robber was reportedly shot dead by his colleague during a failed operation in Okitipupa council area of Ondo state.

Vanguard was informed that the hoodlums had robbed a lady of N60,000 at a Point of Sale (POS) centre in the town.

But while the robbers were trying to escape with their loot on a motorcycle, the lady attendant that was robbed raised an alarm and people nearby pursued them.

One of the suspects sensing that the surging crowd would soon catch up with him shot into the air to disperse them, but one of the bullet he released reportedly hit and shattered the skull of his colleague identified as Kehinde.

ALSO READ: Two armed robbery suspects arrested for killing petrol attendant in Ondo

Acting on a tip-off, police detectives, who stormed the scene after the incident, recovered the corpse of the deceased robber.
Items recovered according to police sources include a gun, a bag containing money snatched from the attendant and the cloth belonging to the other suspect who escaped.

The corpse of the suspect has been deposited at the morgue of the Okitipupa Specialist hospital by the police detectives.
Police image maker Tee Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident and said that the fleeing suspect would soon be apprehended.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!