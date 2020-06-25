APC writes INEC, fixes Ondo Guber Primary for July 20

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress APC has written the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC introducing the 13-member committee to the Commission and also slating its Ondo Governorship Primary Election for July 20.

The letter which was dated June 25, 2020 was signed by Gov. Buni and the secretary of the committee, Sen. John J. Akpanudoedehe.

Other members of the caretaker committee introduced to the commission are: Isiaka Oyetola, Governor Osun from South-west, Ken Nnamani from South-east, Stella Okorete, representing women, Niger state governor Sani Bello from North-central, Dr. James Lalu representing physically challenged, Sen. Abubakar Yusuf representing Senate, Hon. Akinyemi Olaide representing House of Representatives, David Lyon representing South-south, Abba Ari representing North-west, Prof. Tahir Mamman representing North-east and Ismail Ahmed representing the youth.

The letter reads: “I wish to please inform your Commission that, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party at its 8th resumed meeting on Thursday, 25th June, 2020 approved the immediate dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC).

“The National Executive Committee also constituted a National Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee,” the letter said.

On the conduct of governorship primary election in Ondo state, the party asked the electoral empire to “kindly arrange the monitoring of the exercise accordingly.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: