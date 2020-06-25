APC NEC: Giadom, Shuaibu, Omo-Agege arrive State House

Kindly Share This Story:

…Pro Oshiomhole group also present

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Victor Giadom, and the National Deputy Chairman, Lawal Shuaibu are among the party members that have arrived the Presidential Villa, for the APC Emergency National Executive Council, NEC meeting.

Also present at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa where the meeting is taking place are the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, the House majority leader, Hassan Dogowa and the Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Nnenna Ukeje.

The pro-Oshiomhole group presently at the venue are Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and the Deputy Majority Leader of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Peterson Akpatason.

Sources have told Vanguard there will be earth-shaking decisions at All Progressives Congress, APC, controversial National Executive Committee, NEC meeting.

According to the sources, the “earth-shaking decisions” were inevitable but necessary for the well-being of the party.

The leadership crisis in APC took a vital turn when, on Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari declared support for the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting summoned by the court-recognised Acting National Chairman, Chief Victor Giadom.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

