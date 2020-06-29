APC: Giadom hands over, urges colleagues to learn from their mistakes

Kindly Share This Story:

ABUJA: The factional acting National Chairman of All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Victor Giadom, Monday handed over the new National Working Committee NWC of the party, urging his colleagues in the dissolved National Working Committee to learn from their mistakes.

Chief Giadom also thanked President Buhari for rescuing the party from catastrophe.

He said; “I am grateful to God, President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders for rescuing our party from what would have befallen the party. Today, our party has been repositioned to greater heights and I can assure you, with the calibre of people so selected by the National Executive Committee NEC to pilot the leadership of this party into the National Convention. I feel indeed grateful and reassured that our party will remain strong and stronger and come out from the crisis.

“All immediate past NWC should be able to learn from our mistakes, including my humble self, to join hands with the Caretaker Committee to see how they strengthen the party. The party is bigger than all of us. So, it is our collective responsibility as former members of NWC to work hand in hand with the committee to see to the success of the committee”, he added.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party, Gov. Mai Mala Buni has asked party leaders and members to prepare ahead for real change as well as its consequences.

Buni spoke on Monday in Abuja during the inaugural meeting of the committee.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: