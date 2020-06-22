Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

[BREAKING] APC Crisis: Protesters demand sack of NWC

On 1:05 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Scores of protesters have stormed the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, demanding the sack of the entire National Working Committee NWC of the party.

The protesters who were led by Okpokwu Ogenyi lamented that that the fortunes of the party have swindled since the present members of the NWC came on board.
The protesters

 

APC Crisis: Protesters demand sack of NWC

Details later…

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!