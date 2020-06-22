[BREAKING] APC Crisis: Protesters demand sack of NWC

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
ABUJA: Scores of protesters have stormed the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, demanding the sack of the entire National Working Committee NWC of the party.
The protesters who were led by Okpokwu Ogenyi lamented that that the fortunes of the party have swindled since the present members of the NWC came on board.
Details later…
Kindly Share This Story:
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.