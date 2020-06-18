APC Crisis: NWC member dissociates self from court order asking him to take over as Secretary

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

National Vice Chairman, Northeast of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Mustapha Salihu has dissociated himself from a court order directing him to take over as National Secretary of the party.

The court order dated June 16, 2020, was purportedly obtained at the FCT High Court sitting at Maitama and presided over by Justice S. U Bature.

The motion ex-parte with number FCT/HC/M/7707/2020 was supported by an affidavit sworn by one Obinna Ugwu.

The order which had Comrade Salihu as the purported applicant granted the interim order that he should act as National Secretary pending “the decision of a validly convened National Executive Committee, NEC or pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed, whichever comes first.”

Salihu in a swift reaction said he was not a party to it, explaining that there was no way he could have been part of the court processes when he was at a meeting of the party’s stakeholders from the Northeast where the decision was reached to nominate and endorse Arc. Waziri Bulama as the acting National Secretary of the party.

He said; “My zone, the North East has already nominated Architect Waziri Bulama in the presence of the Senate President, APC governors from the zone and other party stakeholders as the acting National Secretary. I was at the meeting where this decision was reached. So, why would I now go back to obtain a court order to act as National Secretary?

“I was not part of such shenanigans. It is not in my character to play such dirty politics and I condemn in strong terms those behind the act. At a time like this when the party is going through trying times, it is such a time that all lovers of the party must pull together to keep the party running”

Those joined in the said application as defendants are the National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala, National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, and the acting National Secretary and the APC, Arc. Waziri Bulama.

