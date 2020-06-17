Vanguard Logo

APC Crisis: Ajimobi takes over as Ag. National Chairman, to call for NEC meeting ― Spokesman

By Omeiza Ajayi
By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Deputy National Chairman, South, of the All Progressives Congress, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi has assumed leadership of the All Progressives Congress APC in acting capacity.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Bolaji Tunji, the former Oyo State Governor assumed the reins of leadership in the aftermath of the order of the Court of Appeal affirming the suspension of the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The statement called on all APC Stakeholders to continue to observe the peace as he assumes position as acting National Chairman of the APC.

“Senator Ajimobi took over the leadership of the party in line with Section 14 subsection 3 of the APC constitution that states that, ‘the Deputy National Chairman shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone'”, the statement noted.

It added quoted the Acting National Chairman as saying that a meeting of the National Executive Council NEC, would be called soon to resolve all contentious issues.

“We should, therefore, let peace continue to reign until we call the NEC meeting and take a position on the way forward”, he said.

“It would be recalled that Senator Ajimobi took over as the Deputy National Chairman in March 2020 when the NWC wrote a letter to the Southwest to nominate a candidate for the vacant position of the Deputy National Chairman (South) when the position became vacant with the appointment of Otunba Niyi Adebayo as Minister. The appointment of Senator Ajimobi received the support of five of the Six South West states of Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Ogun and Lagos with Ekiti alone protesting the nomination. This was however not enough to stop the nomination as Ajimobi had majority of the states in the zone supporting his nomination.

“Ajimobi’s appointment into the NWC was further affirmed by a Federal High Court”, the statement added.

