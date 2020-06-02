APC chieftain apologizes to Ortom over 2019 polls, seeks forgiveness

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

All progressives Congress, APC, stalwart and former Benue state Focal Person of the National Social Investment Programme, Mr. Terhide Utaan has tendered a public apology to Governor Samuel Ortom and asked for forgiveness over his alleged uncharitable public utterances and conduct against the Governor in the build to the 2019 general elections.

The APC House of Representatives candidate for Makurdi/Guma federal constituency in the last general election had in the days before the National Assembly election in 2019 granted a press briefing where he allegedly made comments that slighted the governor who is his close relation.

In an open letter of apology dated May 26, 2020 addressed to the Governor and seen by Vanguard, Mr. Utaan regretted his conduct and promised not to repeat such in the future.

Part of the letter read, “sequel to our meeting penultimate Sunday whence you expressed very strong reservations about my conduct while serving in your government and the circumstances that led to my decision to quit in 2018, and your reference to a press conference addressed by me in the build up to the 2019 general elections, I am obliged to tender you a written apology, sir.

“You will recall that I had at that meeting expressed my personal regrets at my conduct and had tendered an apology.

“Looking back to the last couple of years, especially in the pursuit of my personal goals and political aspirations, I must confess that I have made my fair share of mistakes and it is always my desire to do better.

“I have come to learn that you are not only disappointed in me but also dismayed by my conduct and utterances as a younger brother and to this I apologize and promise to do better by you and of course by myself.”

“I regret addressing that particular press conference that has angered you so deeply and I again ask your forgiveness. I regret my comments both in context and content and I must admit that they were ill informed and grossly misrepresentative.

“I seek to draw from your meekness of heart and I pray your renewed love and brotherly affection. It is my hope to turn a new leaf and begin to do only those things that will make you proud.”

“To err is human my brother and my Governor but to forgive is indeed divine. Please forgive and forget the ugly past and give me a chance to prove my newness of heart.

“I am deeply sorry for all my indiscretions especially towards you and my dear mother the First Lady and again, I promise to do better,” he added.

Meanwhile Governor Ortom in his reaction said as a Christian, he had accepted Utaan’s apology and forgiven him.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Terver Akase, the Governor acknowledged that “Terhide is my younger brother and as a Christian, the bible say if your brother offends you and comes back and apologizes, you have to forgive. I have seen his apology letter and I have forgiven him.”

