APC Caretaker Committee: No Victor, no Oshiomhole; fair to all sides, says Amaechi’s ally

Kindly Share This Story:

An All Progressive Congress, APC, chieftain in Rivers, Prince Tonye Princewill has reacted to the formation of the caretaker committee, describing the situation as fair to all sides, saying “no Victor, no Oshiomhole”.

Princewill who is a close ally of the Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi disclosed this in a statement Thursday in Abuja.

Erstwhile factional acting National Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Giadom was largely seen within party circles as a protege of the Amaechi.

Princewill in his statement said; “This is a victory for all progressives. No Victor, no Oshiomole. No victor, no vanquished. The President has shown leadership and an external force has acted upon the party to put it back on track.

The people chosen to run the affairs in the interim are fair, seasoned and progressive. I have no doubt they will reflect all shades of the party and can help us usher in a new dawn.

As a Rivers man, they should look before they leap into my state. It is tricky there. Water, as you know, can be very slippery. Some will say it is Rivers state that put us here. Let it not do it to us again. Please.

I want to thank Victor Giadom for kick-starting this peace, Comrade Adams Oshiomole for accepting it and most of all, the President for midwifing it. It is not yet time to celebrate. Implementation is where problems exist. But we pray for God’s guidance and wisdom in the affairs of men.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: