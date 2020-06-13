Another lady raped to death in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

Just few days after two students were raped in Ibadan, the Oyo State Police command has confirmed another rape and killing of a 21-year-old lady in a church mission building.

The rape victim was identified as Grace Oshiagwu.

The incident happened at Idi-ori Area Shasha off Expressway today.

According to information gathered, there were machete cuts on her head.

While confirming the story, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gbenga Fadeyi, he said the victim was raped and killed by unknown assailant(s).

“Investigation has commenced into the matter and the Police Tactical teams are on the trail of the assailant(s).”

” While efforts intensified, we want to continue to solicit for credible information from members of the communities around the area and the general public to unravel the misery behind these dastard killings, he said.

