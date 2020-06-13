Breaking News
Translate

Another lady raped to death in Ibadan

On 11:23 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:

Another lady raped to death in Ibadan

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Just few days after two students were raped in Ibadan, the Oyo State Police command has confirmed another rape and killing of a 21-year-old lady in a church mission building.

The rape victim was identified as Grace Oshiagwu.

The incident happened at Idi-ori Area Shasha off Expressway today.

According to information gathered, there were machete cuts on her head.

ALSO READ: Rape: Set up committees to arrest killers of victims in Oyo – Alao tells Makinde

While confirming the story, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gbenga Fadeyi, he said the victim was raped and killed by unknown assailant(s).

READ ALSO: Benue: Man arrested for allegedly raping 7-year-old girl in church

“Investigation has commenced into the matter and the Police Tactical teams are on the trail of the assailant(s).”

” While efforts intensified, we want to continue to solicit for credible information from members of the communities around the area and the general public to unravel the misery behind these dastard killings, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!