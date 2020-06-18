Another building collapses in Magodo, kills one

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

An unidentified woman has been confirmed dead in one of the multiple collapsed buildings on Thursday, which occurred at Unity Close off Adebiyi Street, in Magodo phase 1 as a result of mudslide following persistent rainfall in Lagos.

The mudslide was said to have pulled down a fence which in turn collapsed on the neighbouring storey building which reportedly killed the woman in the process.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Director General, Dr. FemibOke-Osanyontolu, the corpse, an adult female, had been moved to a nearby hospital before the arrival of the rescue team.

According to him, “Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a fence collapsed on a one-story building as a result of mudslide thereby making the entire area vulnerable to more collapse.

“Further investigation revealed that an adult female lost her life at the scene of the incident but had been moved to the hospital before the arrival of the LASEMA Response Team.

“The LASEMA Response Team, Physical Planning, Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, and Police were responders at the scene of the incident.

“The entire area has been cordoned off by LASEMA Response Team to prevent any secondary incident, while the Commissioner for Physical Planning has directed LABSCA on further action.”

vanguard

