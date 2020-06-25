Andrew Skipper awarded lifetime award

Kindly Share This Story:

Hogan Lovells’ Africa practice lead, Andrew Skipper has been awarded the Lifetime achievement award for excellence in the field of Commercial Law by the South African Professional Services Awards (SAPSA).

The SAPSA awards recognize the contributions made by unsung heroes, who fly their flags high for their country, their clients or their companies. The awards were created to encourage other professionals to join their rank and strive to take their industries forward.

“Andrew’s problem-solving approach and dedication over the years, heading Hogan Lovells global corporate practice and now leading the firm’s Africa practice, makes him the ideal candidate to receive this award. Andrew has developed a team that delivers the high quality of service we are known for globally to international and regional clients on the continent and beyond. Our aim is to partner with clients and our preferred local law firms to realise opportunities and achieve our business goals,” says Susan Bright, Regional Managing Partner, UK and Africa at Hogan Lovells

As the head of the Africa practice, Andrew is renowned for client centered approach and overseeing one of the most dynamic and entrepreneurial groups within the firm.

With his roots in commercial law, Andrew has acted for a wide range of businesses, from sports to consumer, agribusiness, and pharmaceuticals. More recently, he tackled complicated and sophisticated contracts across various countries in Africa, in addition to assisting multinational corporates all over the world.

Africa is a diverse and ever-evolving business market. As head of the global team, Andrew works tirelessly to ensure that Hogan Lovells is recognised as a firm that understands, operates, invests, and truly respects the dynamics of an African business.

The combination of Andrew’s professional career, work in Africa, and appreciation of the arts has created a deep admiration and respect for African art and culture, across various artistic forms which has led to his current position on the National Advisory Board of the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art, in addition to his previous role as a trustee of the Royal National Theatre Foundation.

Andrew has also met and formed close relationships with some of Africa’s most influential leaders through his podcast: The A Perspective, in which he has conversations with some of Africa’s top business minds and investors who are dedicated and deeply committed to building the continent.

“I am proud to be bestowed with an award of this calibre and to be selected among many industry giants. It is an honour to have spent all these years in the legal fraternity in service of our clients and their businesses. This is an opportunity I will never take for granted,” says Andrew Skipper.

Hogan Lovells is committed to providing high quality legal advice to global and regional clients active or investing in South Africa and across the continent.

Vanguard

