Anambra records 80 rape cases during COVID -19 lockdown

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – NO fewer than 80 cases of rape have been recorded in parts of Anambra State since the lockdown of the country occasioned by Coronavirus pandemic.

The worrisome figure was given Monday at Isuaniocha in Awka North local government area of Anambra State by the director of child welfare services in the state Ministry of Women Affairs, Children and Social Welfare, Mrs. Nkechi Anazodo. Anazodo, who spoke during the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, -supported flag-off of integrated child protection community sensitization campaign, said there were only 32 cases of rape in her ministry before the lockdown, adding that the upsurge had necessitated the need for the 10- day state-wide campaign in the 21 local government areas.

Other organizations involved in the campaign programme were the National Population Commission and the National Orientation Agency, NOA, with presidents of the 181 town unions, the churches, traditional institution and the women groups participating. She said: “Sexual violence has become the order of the day, especially during this period of lockdown. Even old men now rape children of 12 years and below.

“The problem we have is that people don’t report. “Last week, a case was brought to us of a 70 year- old man that raped a four-year-old child. The case has gone to the police. “Before the lockdown, we had only 32 cases of rape in the ministry, but the figure recorded within the last few months is over 80. It is unfortunate that some men have left their wives to be having sexual relationship with children less than five years.

“The most worrisome is that some fathers raped their daughters more during the lockdown. In many cases, fathers who rape their daughters threaten to kill them if they report. The problem, therefore, is that many people don’t report these cases because they feel that the victim might be stigmatized.

“That is why we are going round the 21 local government areas of the state to create awareness on this problem.”

According to her, the state government has created a place called ‘task sexual assault centre’ at the Engwu-Ukwu General Hospital purposely for treating rape victims, adding that once any rape victim was brought to the centre, tests would be conducted on her because of the possibility that the child might have been infected with sexually transmitted diseases, STD.

She added: “It is advisable that the victim should be taken to this referral hospital within two hours of the rape for effective result. Treatment and counselling of the victim are free and the identity of the victim is usually well protected. Some people are already making use of the facility, but we want more people to be bringing the reports.

“Once we get any case of rape, we use the police to arrest the rapist and do everything within the law to prosecute the person”.

She urged parents, Presidents General of Town Unions, the clergy, youth organizations, and Non Governmental Organizations, NGOs, to assist in educating the people on the best way to discourage rape.

Anazodo also explained that the Anambra State Child’s Right implementation committee has been properly positioned to handle, among other issues, child abuse of any form. She said further that the child protection network in the ministry also ensures that if there was issue of torture of any child, “we take it up and ensure that such a person is prosecuted according to law”.

“The children have a right to enjoy their lives and that is why we don’t joke with children’s welfare in this state,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

