Alleged SUBEB Fraud: NUT suspends Kwara chairman, secretary, others

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

The Nigeria Union of Teachers NUT, National Headquarters has indefinitely suspended the state Chairman, Secretary, and account clerk of the Kwara State wing of the union over alleged financial fraud.

The suspended state leadership are Comrade Saliu Toyin, Kwara NUT Chairman, Com. Idris Jamiu Ola state Secretary and Com. Tijani Lateef account clerk while Com. Chief Olu Adewara has been appointed as acting state chairman and Com. Aremu Rasheed Mayaki will now act as Acting state Secretary

It would be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, last week paraded a permanent secretary in the state Universal Basic Education Board, a director of SUBEB including the state chairman and account clerk of the union where millions of naira was traced to the trios accounts

Speaking with newsmen in Ilorin on Wednesday the National President of the Union, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris said the union would not condone corruption, impunity, and connivance of any individuals to deny the teachers their right no matter how highly placed.

Comrade Idris, represented by 1st Vice President, Comrade Samuel Kayode Akosile, noted that what happened recently in Kwara NUT is a betrayal of trust and unacceptable to the National leadership of the Union.

According to him, “The National President and the Trustees of the union have been thrown into sleepless nights since last weekend. This ignominious act has brought disrepute to our union and the National standing Committee views it as an abominable Act, which is against the oath to protect, defend and help uplift the standard of living of our fellow teachers”

“The concerned members of our union have therefore been suspended indefinitely, to serve as deterrent to others.”

The Union further assured Nigerian Teachers that the shameful acts of Kwara NUT officials would not repeat itself again, assuring that the National leadership of the Union would continue to protect and ensure equal justice for all Teachers and would not be engaged in an abominable act that would bring disrepute to the union.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

