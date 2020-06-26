Ajimobi: We’ve lost a decent man, APC mourns

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The All Progressives Congress APC has expressed deep sadness over the death of the immediate-past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, lamenting that it has lost a decent man.

“The APC has lost a decent man who in spirit and character embodied our progressive mantra”, the party said on Friday in a statement signed by its Caretaker Chairman, Gov. Mai Mala Buni.

The statement added that Senator Ajimobi’s death came “at a crucial time when the party is looking up to our well-meaning leaders to champion the needed reforms and reconciliation moves to be undertaken by the newly-appointed caretaker committee of our great party”.

“In mourning, we remember the fond memories and indelible strides Senator Ajimobi left behind. We will always remember a loving father, husband, gentleman, astute administrator, patriotic Nigerian, fine politician who was exemplary in all his private and public endeavors.

“We express our condolences to Senator Ajimobi’s immediate family, the government and people of Oyo State, and indeed the entire APC family over this painful loss. May Almighty Allah be merciful and grant Senator Ajimobi Aljanat Firdaus”, the statement added.

