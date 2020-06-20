Agbolayah felicitates with Ereyitomi

Kindly Share This Story:

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and leader in Bowen Ward in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Amb. Toyin Agbolayah JP has felicitated with the member representing Warri Federal Constituency at Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

Agbolayah in a goodwill message described Hon. Eteyitomi as a compassionate man who has worked hard in making sure people are living well with happiness due to his kind-hearted empowerment for the youths in Warri federal constituency and beyond.

Expressing delight towards another birthday celebration of Hon. Ereyitomi, the PDP chieftain showered encomium on the lawmaker, saying he has been able to give quality and robust representation as his unique leadership style would be emulated to reflect in all strata of political leadership in the three Warri LGAs that he represents.

Agbolayah also wished the lawmaker more fruitful years of celebration and success in all endeavours and urged the people to keep supporting Hon. Ereyitomi for better representation.

