Again, man, 30, killed in Ibadan

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

Just as the security agencies are trying to unravel the mystery surrounding the killing of a 21-year old lady, another man, Lanre Ahmed, has reportedly been killed during a cult clash in Ibadan.

According to sources, the 30-year-old man was shot dead by members of a rival cult group in Ibadan.

When speaking about the death of her brother, Yetunde Ahmed, who said they live at Kudeti area of the city said she saw her brother around 6pm after which he came home  around 8pm yesterday (Saturday).

She said, “We heard that some hoodlums waylaid him on the bridge and shot him dead. I got the news through a telephone call from somebody.

“My brother wasn’t based in Ibadan. He just came home. He returned to Ibadan in the wake of the
One million boys rage at Ago Iwoye in Ogun State. He was hit by bullet at the scene; I was called on the telephone that he had been shot.”

ALSO READ: Another lady raped to death in Ibadan

“On getting to the scene, he mentioned some names who are close to a recent gang leader, Ekugbemi who died some months ago.

“He said the boys had said that they would continue to strike, that it would not end at that. They said following Moshood’s killing, more people would still go down.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the killing of the man promising everything will be done to arrest his killers.

Fadeyi said, “Lanre Ahmed is a 30-year-old man. I can confirm to you that he was shot dead but once investigation has been intensified, those behind the killing shall be arrested and brought to justice”.

