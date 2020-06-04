Again, Gunmen kill 9 in Southern Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan – Wuyo

Yet to be identified gunmen struck in In Tudu village of Agwala Dutse general area in Kajuru Local Government Area, Kaduna State on Wednesday, killing 9.

Chairman of the Local Government Council, Mr Cafra Caino confirmed the attack to journalists, saying it was the military intervention that made the assailants flee.

Umbrella body of southern Kaduna natives, the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, said 30 decomposed bodies of their natives, were in the bushes and no one could go near for fear of reprisals.

“In the Wednesday morning attack, several other persons were injured at about 5:00 am,” they alleged.

“The gunmen invaded the village and started shooting sporadically while the residents scampered for dear lives. ”

“Yes, there was an attack on Tudu village in Agwala Dutse at about 5:00 am and several people were killed, others too sustained injuries,” he said.

The Kaduna Police were yet to confirm the attack by the gunmen.

According to Mr Caino, soldiers’ intervention made the casualties figures low.

He said “details inventory of casualties are being taken, security operatives have been mobilized to the community. ”

“We have once again been set back in our confidence building effort and peace engagements after Tudu village in Agwala Dutse general area was attacked this morning.

“It is confirmed that nine lives were lost in the attack. A detailed inventory of casualties is being taken.

“My heart goes out to all the families affected; may God grant the souls of the victims’ eternal rest.

“The position of Kajuru LGA remains that all communities must recourse to the law as against engaging in killings and reprisals.

“I also passionately implore all and sundry to unite to win this war against criminality in our Local Government Council.

“The council will not relent in its commitment to end the violence but success can only be achieved with the support of every peace-loving citizen.”

