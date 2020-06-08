Afghan schools, universities to remain closed until September

Kindly Share This Story:

Schools and universities in Afghanistan will remain closed for another three months as the nation’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to climb, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Distance learning programmes taught online and via radio and television broadcasts will continue to replace traditional classroom teaching for the time being, the Education Ministry said.

“Students should not waste their time at home,” a ministry spokesperson said.

Afghanistan has seen a surge in coronavirus cases in recent days, prompting the government to place restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people and oblige people to wear masks in public.

Authorities recorded around 800 additional coronavirus cases and 30 new deaths in the 24 hours to Sunday, bringing the country’s confirmed caseload to more than 20,000, with 357 deaths.

Decades of war have left Afghanistan with a fragile health system and limited testing capacity has led to fears the true figures could be far higher.

Only 47,000 people have been tested for coronavirus since the country reported its first case in February.

Many places are suffering from a lack of personnel and dire shortages of protective equipment to stem the spread of the virus.

According to the annual report of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), 3.7 million Afghan children are currently out of school, and only 54 per cent of enrolled children complete primary school.

Millions of Afghan children, particularly girls, are missing out on education during the pandemic, UNICEF has said.

