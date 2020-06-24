AFAN inaugurates elected 15-man Exco in Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, has inaugurated elected 15-man executive of Ebonyi State chapter of the association, after a keenly contested election.

This was made known on Wednesday, to Vanguard by the National Vice President, AFAN, Chief Daniel Okafor, who represented the national body at the election expressed satisfaction for the conduct and outcome of results.

Those who were inaugurated include Chairman, Dr. Ignatius Unah; Deputy Chairman, Engr Michael Oguta; Vice Chairman, Chief Nwakpu Okechukwu Jerome; Vice Chairman, Engr Frank Ori; Vice Chairman, Nathaniel Nwodom; Secretary, Egwu Augustine Nnamdi; Treasurer, Queen Nome, and others.

Okafor said: “Before I proceed, I wish to let all here present to know that AFAN is the Apex (umbrella) body of all farmers and farmers associations in Nigeria.

“I wish at this juncture, to bring to our notice that we are here for serious event and should consider it as such. From today, Ebonyi State chapter of AFAN will join the train of other state chapters to get whatever belongs to them as Nigeria Farmers.

“We farmers own this country and we must work together to attain a food secured nation. Nigeria as a nation needs our services as farmers and we are ready to render it in full force.

“I wish to inform all of you here present that AFAN EXCOs is for a single tenure of five years.”

He also appreciated the newly elected Chairman of Ebonyi State chapter of AFAN, Dr. Unah, and his team for their relentless effort in making the election a reality.

Meanwhile, the chairman Unah while speaking on the success of the election and inauguration recalled that AFAN was incorporated and registered with Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, by Vice Admiral Murtala Nyako, Chief Femi Coker, Dr. Shettima Mustafa on the 1st day of March 2005.

“Ebonyi State chapter was inaugurated on the 3rd day of March 2006. The general objectives of the Association are: To serve as the Apex body of all farmers Association in Nigeria, its roles are primarily coordinating, facilitating, supervising and regulating Agricultural practices;

“To engage in facilitating, assisting and promoting the business of farming and the general development of agriculture and allied matters in broad terms throughout Nigeria amongst other objectives;

“Defend the interest of Farmers and do whatever is necessary to guarantee their performances and enhance, improve productivity, processing/marketing, skills development, better handling and managing of Agricultural inputs, produce and products towards making farming a profitable venture;

“Federal and state government could not fold their hands and watch Agricultural sector which was hitherto the mainstay of the Nation’s Economy, decline irretrievably hence they embarked on a Journey to put Agriculture on the part of growth and sustainability.

“It could be recalled that AFAN Ebonyi state which was inaugurated on the 3rd day of March 2006 under the leadership of Prof Emeka Egwu became moribund after the expiration of the tenure of that Executive and the Association literally collapsed in the State.

“The present Executive is on a mission to restore the Association to its former glory and this can only be done with the assistance of the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

“I want to assure you all that AFAN EXCO will at all times work closely with all the relevant bodies especially in the area of policy formation and implementation with a view to achieving food security in the State.

“The present EXCO under my watch will work as a team to take the association to a greater height to the envy of her contemporaries in the southeast and beyond”, he stated

The chairman also promised to release a section of his one-story building office complex for the temporary use of the association and added that the modality for payment of rents will be worked out later.

According to him, Ebonyi State Government has done much to reposition agriculture in the State to make it a profitable enterprise.

