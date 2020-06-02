Breaking News
Adamawa: Police kill Youth because of N100

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, spokesperson of the Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed that one of their operatives has shot and killed a youth from Maiha town.

A BBC Hausa report on Tuesday night said the trigger happy cop had, allegedly demanded one hundred Naira( N100) bribe from the deceased.

” The youth told the policeman that he does not have the money. As he started his motorcycle to move, the policeman pulled his trigger and shot the youth and he died.”

The report said angry youth had attempted to burn down the Police Station in the area, as protests spread across the town.

The Command’s spokesperson had told the BBC Hausa that since they were trained to save lives and not to kill, the Commissioner of Police had directed that the culprit be arrested.

” He has since been arrested, the commissioner has directed that investigation on the matter should commence in earnest,” he said.

The youth had since been buried under Muslim rites.

