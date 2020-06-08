ACF condemns rampant rape cases in the North

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum is alarmed with the increasing cases of rape in the country, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

Emmanuel Yawe, National Publicity Secretary ACF, said in a statement that daily, “we read with horror in the newspapers, social media or hear on the electronic media horrific cases of rape, sometimes of underage girls as young as two years.”

“These acts are ungodly to all religions that are practiced in the north; Islam, Christianity and African.

We call on parents, guardians, young girls, school managers, religious leaders to take note of this new dangerous trend and protect these innocent girls from this new abuse and barbarism. Sadly, sometimes these criminal acts are performed by those whom the girls look up to for protection like fathers and other close family members.

“We also call on the law enforcement agencies to be more active in protecting our daughters, both young and old. The judicial system must also review its processes and strengthen them to protect the girl child.

“We regret to observe that as it is now, the girl child in the northern part of Nigeria has become an endangered species because of rampant rape. Sometimes the rapists go to the extent of killing their victims. This is a sad development that must stop.”

