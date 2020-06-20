Kindly Share This Story:

Congratulatory messages and accolades have trailed the 61st birthday of the frontline Peoples Democratic Party, PDP chieftain and governorship hopeful in Anambra State, Dr. Godwin Maduka as he celebrates in style.

Friends, well-wishers, associates and Anambra indigenes in Diaspora took turn to shower encomium on Maduka’s birthday wishes which according to them signifies Maduka’s humanitarian impact on Anambra people. They also noted that his journey to stardom and his growing popularity to become the next governor of Anambra State is worth commending.

In their congratulatory message, the League of Anambra Indigenes in Las Vegas, USA, extolled the qualities of Maduka, for his rare accomplishment as a successful surgeon, who broke new grounds in the field of medicine, by setting up the Las Vegas Pain Institute in the US.

“Maduka remains a beacon of hope. An icon, a worthy ambassador of Anambra State who has risen from a mere herbalist to the pinnacle of medicine by breaking new grounds in far away United States,” the group stated.

Another group, Igbo Global Youth Assembly AAC, in a statement by it’s President, Val Igwebuike, described Maduka as a compassionate person who has shown commitment to humanity through his foundation which has impacted positively on the lives of millions of Anambra people.

“Maduka has shown great desire to help the less privileged in Anambra State. He is one of the few Anambra sons who has displayed uncommon passion to give the people of Anambra State good governance and responsible leadership if elected as a Governor.

“Maduka at 61 has attained a golden age fully prepared and ready for the task of leadership. His humanitarian gestures speaks volumes of his undiluted commitment to the cause of humanity and therefore deserves to be given the opportunity to lead our great Anambra State,” they said.

Also, the Orumba Network Group led by Alex Nwankwo described Maduka as a pillar of support to all Anambra people.

“Maduka is rare, he has shown capacity to ensure and entrench good governance in Anambra.

“He is a fountain of hope for the youths, the elderly and women in Anambra who has shown capacity to lead our State. We wish him more years of grace,” concludes Nwankwo.

